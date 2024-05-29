Clairo is bringing it home. This summer, she will drop her third studio album, Charm. In support of the album, Clairo has announced residencies in Los Angeles and New York City.

The residencies will kick off this September, with five nights in each city. The first stop will be at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on September 6, 7, 8, 10, and 11. The following week, Clairo will arrive to New York City to perform at Webster Hall. Those shows will take place on September 14, 15, 17, 18, and 19.

Fans can pre-register to buy tickets on Clairo’s official website beginning today until Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m. local time. The pre-sale will begin Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale beginning on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

These intimate venues will make for a close listening experience for Charm. According to a press release, Charm is “a collection of warm, ’70s-inspired grooves that move lithely between jazz, psychedelic folk and soul, an extroverted bounce back from her beloved 2021 album Sling.” The album was recorded with producer Michels and the process was strictly analogue. The bulk of the album’s production took place at the Queens-based studio Diamond Mine Recording and Allaire Studios.

Charm is out 7/12 via Clairo Records LLC. Find more information here.