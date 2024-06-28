We are just weeks away from Clairo‘s upcoming third studio album, Charm. And ahead of the album, she has shared a long-awaited song, “Nomad.”

On “Nomad,” Clairo finds herself struggling to welcome love in. Rather than give in and let her walls down, Clairo seeks something impermanent.

“I’d rather be alone than a stranger / You’d come visit me late at night / I’d rather wake up alone than be reminded / of how it was a dream this time,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Though we only just now got the official studio version of “Nomad,” this particular song has been a favorite among Clairo fans for years. She first started performing the song at shows in 2022. But production by El Michels Affair’s Leon Michels gives the song a luminescent, vulnerable touch.

According to a press release, the bulk of the album was produced by Michels. With her third effort, Clairo finds herself “staving off their obsolescence in the digital age.” Much of the album utilizes live instrumentation “raising an even mightier ensemble of horns, woodwinds and vintage synthesizers, all while infusing the songs with a rhythmic foundation.”

“Nomad” will serve as the last taste of Charm before the album arrives in full.

You can listen to “Nomad” above.

Charm is out 7/12 via Clairo. Find more information here.