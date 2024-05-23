In July 2021, Clairo released Sling, which Uproxx reviewed as “ambitious” and “quiet.” On Thursday, May 23, Clairo announced Charm, her third studio album described in a press release as “a collection of warm, ’70s-inspired grooves that move lithely between jazz, psychedelic folk and soul, an extroverted bounce back from her beloved 2021 album Sling.” Charm is due out on July 12.

That description shines through on “Sexy To Someone,” the balmy, flirty first single arriving simultaneous with Clairo’s album announcement. “Sexy to somebody, it would help me out,” Clairo sings. “Oh, I need a reason to get out of the house.”

As per press release, Clairo co-produced Charm with Leon Michels (The Black Keys, Sharon Jones). “In Charm, she reprises the live instrumental sounds she first played with in her 2021 album Sling, yet raising an even mightier ensemble of horns, woodwinds and vintage synthesizers, all while infusing the songs with a rhythmic foundation that recalls her debut record Immunity,” it additionally relayed.

Listen to “Sexy To Someone” above, and find more information about Charm below.