Last night marked the end of Coldplay’s week-long residency on The Late Late Show, and their time on the show yielded some highlights. For the first three days of the week, they focused on their collaborative tracks from Music Of The Spheres: “Let Somebody Go,” “My Universe,” and “Human Heart.”

For their final performance of the week (The Late Late Show doesn’t air new episodes on Fridays), they went with a feature-free cut, the single “Higher Power.” Visually, they kept things relatively straightforward, as it was just the band on stage with some colorful concert lighting.

The band previously said of the song, “I think people needed to have something uplifting. We wanted to put out this optimism and positivity into everything on this album. The famous story which is going around about this song is how Chris kind of was tapping out the drum pattern on a bathroom sink, and he recorded it on his phone and then went and wrote the song on top of it.”

Watch Coldplay perform “Higher Power” above.

Music Of The Spheres is out now via Parlophone. Get it here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.