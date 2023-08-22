The 2023 Made In America Festival, set to be co-headlined by SZA, has been officially cancelled. Luckily, there are other ways to see her live. The second leg of her SOS Tour‘s North American run is slated to kick off next month. Ahead of its launch day on September 20 in Miami, Florida, SZA has added the extension’s featured special guest.
Houston, Texas’ hottest rising alternative singer D4vd will be stepping into the role previously held by Omar Apollo. D4vd took to Instagram to share the news. Uploaded the new flyer for the tour, D4vd thanked SZA for the opportunity, writing, “[I’m] trying not to panic. SZA, thank you for having me on tour. I can not believe my eyes right now. This is going to be insane 😭.”
View the full tour schedule for SZA’s second North American leg of the SOS Tour below.
09/20 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^
09/28 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/15 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo