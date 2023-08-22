The 2023 Made In America Festival, set to be co-headlined by SZA, has been officially cancelled. Luckily, there are other ways to see her live. The second leg of her SOS Tour‘s North American run is slated to kick off next month. Ahead of its launch day on September 20 in Miami, Florida, SZA has added the extension’s featured special guest.

Houston, Texas’ hottest rising alternative singer D4vd will be stepping into the role previously held by Omar Apollo. D4vd took to Instagram to share the news. Uploaded the new flyer for the tour, D4vd thanked SZA for the opportunity, writing, “[I’m] trying not to panic. SZA, thank you for having me on tour. I can not believe my eyes right now. This is going to be insane 😭.”

View the full tour schedule for SZA’s second North American leg of the SOS Tour below.

09/20 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

09/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

09/28 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/15 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo