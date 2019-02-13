Getty Image

Today is the final day of the Pollstar Live conference, which features panels and discussions for people in the live entertainment industry, and one of yesterday’s events was notable: Dave Grohl sat down with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino for a one-on-one conversation. Variety has shared some highlights from their chat, and during it, the Foo Fighters frontman compared Billie Eilish to Nirvana and said that artists like her prove that rock is alive and well:

“My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish. The same thing is happening with her that happened with Nirvana in 1991. People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”

Elsewhere in the conversation, he talked about his first run-ins with Nirvana, saying, “I saw them at a show and I thought, ‘That’s Nirvana. Oh my god.’ It was like Children Of The Corn. […] With Scream, we never had anything successful. Nirvana had great songs. ‘About A Girl’ was like a Beatles song. It was clear that dude [Cobain] could write songs.”

He also revealed that he’s not exactly an expert when it comes to modern technology — “I don’t know the difference between Pandora and Spotify. I don’t get it. I don’t have the app. Sorry.” — and shared what it’s like being him: “It doesn’t suck.”

