Instead of sharing Christmas music this holiday season, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have decided to spotlight various Jewish artists each day of Hanukkah with their cover series The Hanukkah Sessions. So far, the duo have taken on music by Beastie Boys, Peaches, and Drake. Now, they’re pulling from Bob Dylan’s iconic catalog.

Giving their faithful rendition of Dylan’s 1966 classic “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Grohl manned the drum kit as Kurstin provided the keys and harmonica. Sharing the cover on social media, the Foo Fighters vocalist wrote, “So now everybody must get stoned (not in the Law of Moses sense) as we put some blood on this track.” The quip referred to Dylan’s verse: “And they’ll stone you when you’re there all alone / But I would not feel so all alone / Everybody must get stoned.”

So now everybody must get stoned (not in the Law of Moses sense) as we put some blood on this track: Rainy Day Women 12&35 by the immortal @bobdylan!#hanukkahsessions #happyhanukkah pic.twitter.com/k6VtrThTCv — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 15, 2020

The cover arrives fallowing a big piece of news from Dylan: the singer recently sold his entire musical catalog for a huge sum of money. The sale to Universal Music Publishing Group includes over 600 songs that span over 60 years. While the exact number of the sale was not disclosed, some reports theorized it was nine figures, which checks out considering Taylor Swift’s Big Machine catalog recently went for $300 million.

Watch Grohl and Kurstin’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” cover above.