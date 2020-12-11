While many artists have spent the past few weeks preparing their best cover of a number of Christmas season classics, Dave Grohl has opted to spend the next week covering songs by Jewish artists as a way to celebrate Hannukah, which officially began at sunset on Thursday. The Foo Fighters frontperson will share a cover on each of the eight nights of the Jewish holiday as a part of The Hannukah Sessions and he began the series with a performance of Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” with Greg Kurstin.

The two resorted to what appears to be a fairly small room to debut their performance of the group’s 1994 album Ill Communication. With Grohl on the drums and Kurstin on the keys, the two got busy for the electric performance that kicked off The Hannukah Sessions.

In a tweet that he posted to share the new cover, Grohl said, “As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest.” He added, “known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego known by their Imas & Abbas as @beastieboys !”

In other news, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters also have their own taco. The band teamed up with Casa Vega Restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California for the limited-time-only tacos which launched on December 1. You can watch the duo’s first cover in the video above.