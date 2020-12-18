Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin just wrapped up their Hanukkah covers series, which saw them perform eight songs by Jewish artists. Now that that project is behind them, they are moving on to Christmas. Greg Kurstin’s band The Bird And The Bee guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, where they were joined by big drummer boy Grohl for a performance of “Little Drummer Boy.”

This isn’t the first time coming together on the song, as Grohl also drums on The Bird And The Bee’s recording of the cover, which appears on their holiday album Put Up The Lights. Grohl and Kurstin serve more of a background role here, as they provide the bedrock upon which Inara George’s vocals lay.

George previously said of the album, “Working on a holiday record during summer is always strange, no matter what the circumstance. But working on a holiday album during the summer, and a global pandemic, worldwide civil rights protesting, historical wildfires and the lead up to the most important election of our lives is really, really strange. Although I have to admit, it felt like such a sweet little momentary escape singing ‘Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…’ all alone in my closet. It was a little respite from reality.”

Watch The Bird And The Bee perform “Little Drummer Boy” with Grohl above.