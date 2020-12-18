As Hanukkah comes to a close, so too does Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s “The Hanukkah Sessions,” their series of covers by Jewish artists in observance of the holiday. They brought the series to a close tonight with a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Rock And Roll,” an upbeat rendition on which Grohl and Kurstin both pulled double-duty, with Grohl on drums and vocals and Kurstin on keyboard and piano.

Alongside the cover, Grohl shared a message reflecting on the experience of his Hanukkah celebration:

“As 2020 comes to a close and another Hanukkah ends (my first!) I am reminded of the two things that have gotten me through this year: music and hope. This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me. It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah. Toda Raba to Greg for being a musical genius and spending 2 1/2 days barnstorming through these songs together. You never fail to amaze me. Big round of applause for Markus Rutledge, the poor soul that had only 24 hours (8 days in a row) to churn out each of these videos for us! You deserve a medal for sleep deprivation! Huge hearts for the force of nature known as Peaches! You brought the real. And, of course to all of you for joining in on the fun. I hope that you enjoyed watching. So, sing along one last time to “Rock and Roll” by The Velvet Underground, a song about music and hope, and let’s keep spreading the joy and happiness. It goes a long way….. Dave.”

Watch Grohl and Kurstin perform “Rock And Roll” above.