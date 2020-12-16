Of all the classic holiday songs, the one that rocks the most is by the father of rock and roll: Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run.” That makes it the perfect Christmas tune for Foo Fighters to cover, so that’s just what they’ve done as an Amazon Music-exclusive single. Dave Grohl and company delivered an appropriately amped-up version of the single, which has the band performing it at an aggressive, breakneck pace.

Grohl has been as active this holiday season as just about anybody. In addition to the Chuck Berry cover, he and Greg Kurstin are in the midst of a series of covers of songs by Jewish artists in honor of Hanukkah. Grohl previously described the series, “With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!” So far, Grohl and Kurstin have busted out covers of tunes by Beastie Boys, Drake, Peaches, Bob Dylan, and Elastica, and there are still some performances yet to come.

Listen to Foo Fighters cover Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” above.