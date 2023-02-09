David Crosby and Neil Young’s feud played out in the press over the years. Crosby called Young’s eventual wife, Daryl Hannah, “a purely poisonous predator” to the Idaho Statesman in 2014, leading to Young to proclaim that Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young “will never tour again.” As recently as September 2021, Crosby told The Guardian that Young was “the most self-centered, self-obsessed, selfish person I know.”

But according to Graham Nash, Crosby wanted to mend fences before he died in late January at 81.

“The fact is that we were getting a little closer at the end,” Nash told AARP in an interview published yesterday, February 8. “He had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk. I emailed him back and said, ‘Okay, call me at eleven o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”

When interviewer Rob Tannenbaum wondered if perhaps Crosby knew he was nearing the end, Nash responded, “I’ve thought about that myself. He was a very intelligent man. I wouldn’t put it past him to know that he was actually at the very end. The truth is, Rob, we’ve been expecting David to pass for 20 years.”

Nash cited his liver transplant and seven stents as reasons Crosby’s “body was really failing,” but, he added, “I can only try to remember the good times because we had many of them.”

Nash’s comments to AARP are on par with the official statements he and Stephen Stills issued upon news of Crosby’s death:

Even Young offered a heartfelt tribute on his official website: