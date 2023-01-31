The music industry is still mourning the passing of folk-rock pioneer David Crosby. Former bandmates Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young have shared touching tributes in his honor. Other entertainers like Jason Isbell have also shared their fondest memories of the late musician.

Now fans have joined together to show their love for Crosby. Whether intentional or not, due to the streaming uptick of the late entertainer’s discography, two albums have re-entered the Billboard 200 chart. The albums in question are Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s 1970 album Déjà Vu and their 2005 compilation Greatest Hits.

Déjà Vu landed in the No. 129 slot on the Billboard 200 chart, while Greatest Hits came in at the No. 156 spot. As Crosby is considered to be one of the premiere creative forces in the folk-rock and psychedelia movement of the ’60s during his time with the band The Byrds, this outpouring of love shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Given that the late musician was reportedly giddy about new material he was working on before his passing, Crosby would have most likely been excited to see his work re-entering the music charts.

