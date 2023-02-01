Death Cab For Cutie unveiled Asphalt Meadows last year after compelling singles and vibrant late-night television performances. They’ll be heading on a highly anticipated tour with the also Ben Gibbard-fronted band The Postal Service later this year. Today, they’re back with more news.

An acoustic version of Asphalt Meadows is on the way, arriving this spring. It will include a cover of Low’s “The Plan” in honor of late drummer Mimi Parker who tragically passed away last year. About the tribute, Gibbard shared a heartfelt statement. Read it below.

“I first saw Low in 1994 opening for Sunny Day Real Estate at the OK Hotel in Seattle. Since then they’ve been one of the most influential and important bands of my life. It was the fulfillment of my teenage self’s indie rock dream when our bands became friends while on tour together in 2012. We were incredibly saddened by Mimi’s passing this past November. She was an incredible artist and an even better human being. We believe the best way to remember the musicians we lose is to play their songs. ‘The Plan’ has always been one of our favorite Low songs and is presented here in tribute to Mimi.”

“Pepper” acoustic is out now as well. Listen to “The Plan” cover above and “Pepper” below.

The acoustic version of Asphalt Meadows arrives 3/10 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

