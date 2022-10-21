Death Cab For Cutie
What Is Death Cab For Cutie’s Song Setlist For Their ‘Asphalt Meadows Tour?’

One of the most anticipated tours right now is Death Cab For Cutie‘s Asphalt Meadows Tour, which is in promotion of their new album. With openers Thao, Yo La Tengo, Chong The Nomad, and Momma on select dates the band is bringing their music all over the US, and then to Europe with Slow Pulp.

About the release of Asphalt Meadows, the band said in a statement, “The day that for so long felt so far away is finally here. Our new album is out, and we could not be more relieved and thankful. We made it. We found our way through a very dark time and have arrived with a record that is a reflection of everything we’ve done and everything still to come.”

Find Death Cab for Cutie’s average setlist (via Setlist.fm) for their current tour below. Also find the group’s upcoming tour dates here.

1. “I Don’t Know How I Survive”
2. “The New Year”
3. “Roman Candles”
4. “Here To Forever”
5. “Cath…”
6. “Crooked Teeth”
7. “Black Sun”
8. “Northern Lights”
9.”The Ghosts Of Beverly Drive”
10. “Rand McNally”
11. “I Will Possess Your Heart”
12. “Your Heart Is An Empty Room”
13. “I Will Follow You Into the Dark”
14. “Asphalt Meadows”
15. “You Are A Tourist”
16. “Soul Meets Body”
17. “Foxglove Through The Clearcut”
18. “Pepper” (encore)
19. “405” (encore)
20. “Bixby Canyon Bridge” (encore)

Death Cab For Cutie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

