Death Cab For Cutie‘s lead singer Ben Gibbard recorded a new song, “Frightening Fishes,” as the theme song for Apple TV+’s new series, Shrinking.

Despite the song’s title, it is anything but scary. Instead, it’s an uplifting song about asking someone else for help when you’re struggling. “Help me carry this weight, just drag me down / Pull me out of the drink before I start to drown,” he sings in the chorus.

“I wanna hear myself think again,” Gibbard repeats before adding more hopeful lyricism later in the song. “‘Cause there’s more than you love that I need, that I need.” It was also co-written by the producer Tom Howe.

The show stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, who play two therapists. Segel plays the character of Jimmy Laird, who recently lost his wife, while Ford is his co-worker, Dr. Paul Rhodes.

“Shrinking is a comedy about a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tells his clients exactly what he thinks,” the description reads according to Stereogum. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.”

It is currently available to watch on the streaming service.

Listen to Ben Gibbard’s “Frightening Fishes” above.

Ben Gibbard and Death Cab For Cutie are Warner Music Artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.