New York-based guitar favorite Delicate Steve has a new album, After Hours, coming out in July. So far, he’s previewed it with “Street Breeze” and with today’s new one, “Playing In A Band.” The collaborative spirit of the song title carries over into the song’s video, for which Steve dug into his contacts list and recruited a bunch of recognizable indie music figures to make appearances.

Steve himself actually only appears in the clip briefly, for a couple seconds before clips from his guests take over for the rest of the video. The clips show a bunch of folks from the indie music world performing parts of the songs, sometimes in their living rooms, sometimes outside, sometimes out on a walk. Contributing to the visual are artists like Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee, Nels Cline of Wilco, Craig Finn of the Hold Steady, Meg Duffy of Hand Habits, Damon McMahon (aka Amen Dunes), and plenty of others.

Steve previously said of his upcoming album, “I wanted people to find comfort in the music, to find a home in it, because that’s what it did for me. It helped me finally find a home in the sound of the electric guitar.”

Watch the “Playing In A Band” video above.

After Hours is out 7/8 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.