Former supermodel Helena Christensen is totally in on the joke of Tenacious D‘s new video. About a week ago, the two-man band released a cover of Chris Isaak’s 1989 hit “Wicked Game” in which Jack Black and Kyle Gass frolic in the water on a beach in skimpy swimsuits, lightly parodying the original’s artsy, black-and-white video which starred the model canoodling with Isaak on the coast. You can check out the cover above and the original below, but the real highlight here is Christensen’s response on Instagram.

Posting a screenshot of herself and Isaak from the original video, Christensen added Black and Gass to the background, running along in the water. In the caption, she joked, “I was very confused that day.” Stunning and funny; what a combination.

Tenacious D's cover arrived ahead of a new slate of fall shows, including a performance at the Hollywood Bowl for the Video Game Awards, where they'll be performing their new song "Video Games."

