Disclosure fans are in for a treat: The band announced that a special tenth-anniversary vinyl of their 2013 debut album, Settle, is on the way and will arrive later this summer.

On a transparent orange pressing across two discs, the reissue will also feature five extra tracks, including the “You & Me” remix that was done by Flume, along with “Tenderly” and “Boiling.”

At the time of its release, the two brothers did an interview with NPR where they spoke about how the popularity of the singles came as a surprise to them. They also discussed their musical background.

“We grew up playing instruments and listening to bands and listening to songs,” they said. “We didn’t grow up DJing or anything like that. A lot of people get into producing dance music through DJing. But we had our first two singles out before we even knew how to DJ.”

Continue scrolling for the complete tracklist.

Disc One

1. “Intro”

2. “When A Fire Starts To Burn”

3. “Latch” (Feat. Sam Smith)

4. “F For You

5. White Noise” (Feat. AlunaGeorge)

6. “Defeated No More” (Feat. Ed Mac)

7. “Stimulation”

8. “Voices” (Feat. Sasha Keable)

9. “Second Chance”

Disc Two

1. “Grab Her!”

2. “You & Me” (Feat. Eliza Doolittle)

3. “January” (Feat. Jamie Woon)

4. “Confess Wo Me” (Feat. Jessie Ware)

5. “You & Me” (Flume Remix)

6. “Boiling”

7. “Apollo”

8. “What’s In Your Head”

9. “Tenderly”

Disclosure’s Settle anniversary vinyl is out 8/11. Find more information here.