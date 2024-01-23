Empress Of’s third album, I’m Your Empress Of, arrived in early 2020. That was nearly four years ago now, but at last, the drought is over: Today (January 23), Empress Of announced her fourth album, For Your Consideration. The project is set to be released on March 22.

Towards the end of 2023, Empress Of shared two songs that will appear on the new album: “Kiss Me” featuring Rina Sawayama and “Femenine.” Also featuring on the album will be Muna, on a song called “What’s Love.”

Empress Of fans haven’t been completely without new music from her for the past four years, though: In 2022, she unveiled the five-track Save Me EP. That year, she also hit the road with Carly Rae Jepsen as an opener on her The So Nice Tour.

For Your Consideration will be released via Major Arcana, the label Empress Of launched in 2020. She explained at the time, “After 7ish years of being on a record label, I finished all my deals and decided the next thing I was going to put out was through my own label.”

Find the For Your Consideration album art and tracklist below.