Empress Of returned today with a brand new song, “Femenine,” featured on her suspected upcoming studio album. The pop star sings entirely in Spanish, as she details her hopes for an ideal relationship. Backed by an electronic dance beat, she builds up an addictive tension.

“A Latino who dances for me and only for me,” Empress Of details, according to a translated English version. “He cooked me, he paraded me, he took me to the movies / I want it for me and only for me.”

The video, which was directed by Ryan Heffington, finds him pulling inspiration from his work on Euphoria. At various points, she is covered in blue and pink lighting, as she is joined by the backup dancers at a house party — who are moving perfectly timed to the instrumental.

“Was a dream to work with Ryan,” Empress Of shared in a statement. “No one moves like him and no one sees through a camera like him. Legend is an understatement and I loved working in this fever dream fantasy with him.”

Earlier this year, she dropped the “Kiss Me” collaboration with Rina Sawayama. She also has stayed busy, opening for Carly Rae Jepsen on her So Nice Tour in the fall of 2022.

Check out Empress Of’s “Femenine” above.