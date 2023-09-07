Fall Out Boy just wrapped up the So Much For (Tour) Dust tour in August, but now they’re going around again: Today (September 7), the band announced they’re embarking on the So Much For (2our) Dust tour in 2024.

✨ the sequel has arrived ✨ So Much For (2our) Dust is coming back around to the US next year. This time we’re bringing @jimmyeatworld on the whole tour plus @themaine, @hotmulligan, @daisygrenade, @gamesweplayfl, and @CARR_music on select dates.https://t.co/uI1HzLyPKj pic.twitter.com/blovVMtqMx — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 7, 2023

Furthermore, they’re bringing Jimmy Eat World (who just finished a joint tour with Manchester Orchestra) along on all dates. For the shows, all of which are in North America, the bands will also be joined by The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play, and Carr on various dates. The tour is set to commence on February 28 before wrapping up on April 6.

Learn more about tickets here and find Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World’s tour dates below.

02/28/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *~^

03/01/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *~^

03/03/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *~^

03/04/2024 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *~^

03/07/2024 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *~^

03/08/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *~^

03/11/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *~^

03/13/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC *~^

03/15/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *~!

03/16/2024 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *~!

03/19/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *#!

03/20/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *#!

03/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *#!

03/24/2024 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena *#!

03/26/2024 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *#!

03/27/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *#$

03/29/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *#$

03/30/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena *#$

03/31/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *#$

04/02/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *#$

04/03/2024 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *#$

04/05/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena *#$

04/06/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *#$

* with Jimmy Eat World

~ with The Maine

^ with Daisy Grenade

! with Games We Play

# with Hot Mulligan

$ with Carr

Fall Out Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.