Fall Out Boy Pete Wentz Patrick Stump 2023
Getty Image
Indie

Fall Out Boy Answered The Demand For More Shows With The ‘So Much For (2our) Dust’ Tour In 2024

Fall Out Boy just wrapped up the So Much For (Tour) Dust tour in August, but now they’re going around again: Today (September 7), the band announced they’re embarking on the So Much For (2our) Dust tour in 2024.

Furthermore, they’re bringing Jimmy Eat World (who just finished a joint tour with Manchester Orchestra) along on all dates. For the shows, all of which are in North America, the bands will also be joined by The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play, and Carr on various dates. The tour is set to commence on February 28 before wrapping up on April 6.

Learn more about tickets here and find Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World’s tour dates below.

02/28/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *~^
03/01/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *~^
03/03/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *~^
03/04/2024 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *~^
03/07/2024 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *~^
03/08/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *~^
03/11/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *~^
03/13/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC *~^
03/15/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *~!
03/16/2024 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *~!
03/19/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *#!
03/20/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *#!
03/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *#!
03/24/2024 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena *#!
03/26/2024 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *#!
03/27/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *#$
03/29/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *#$
03/30/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena *#$
03/31/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *#$
04/02/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *#$
04/03/2024 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *#$
04/05/2024 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena *#$
04/06/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *#$

* with Jimmy Eat World
~ with The Maine
^ with Daisy Grenade
! with Games We Play
# with Hot Mulligan
$ with Carr

Fall Out Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×