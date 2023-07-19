Here Is Fall Out Boy’s ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ Setlist

Fall Out Boy recently shared So Much (For) Stardust, their first album since 2018’s Mania. The band is bringing those songs to stages on their tour with Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, and more, which kicked off in June.

Considering Fall Out Boy has a whopping eight albums, their setlist is a big deal. Lucky for fans, they’ve been playing songs from all over their large discography, from 2013’s Save Rock And Roll and 2015’s American Beauty/American Psycho to 2007’s Infinity On High and even their 2003 debut Take This to Your Grave.

Check out their setlist from their concert in Indiana, according to setlist.fm.

1. “Love From the Other Side”

2. “The Phoenix”

3. “Sugar, We’re Goin Down”

4. “Uma Thurman”

5. “A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More ‘Touch Me'”

6. “Homesick at Space Camp”

7. “Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy”

8. “Calm Before the Storm”

9. “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race”

10. “Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes”

11. “Heaven, Iowa”

12. “Bang the Doldrums”

13. “Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet”

14. “Fake Out”

15. “What a Time to Be Alive” (Piano)

16. “Golden” (Piano)

17. “Don’t Stop Believin'” (Journey cover) (Piano)

18. “The Last of the Real Ones”

19. “Save Rock and Roll”

20. “Baby Annihilation”

21. “Crazy Train” (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

22. “Dance, Dance”

23. “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

24. “Where Did the Party Go”

25. “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)”

26. “Thnks fr th Mmrs”

27. “Centuries”

28. “Saturday”