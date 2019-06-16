Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Father John Misty is currently touring with Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, and it’s the most exciting joint tour since Jackson Maine and Ally Campana. At a show in Minneapolis Friday night, Josh Tillman played a bunch of old favorites and debuted a brand new song.

Well, technically, it’s a brand new Jackson Maine song. Tillman apparently wrote the song for A Star Is Born, but it was rejected from the final soundtrack cut.

As reported by Stereogum, the unnamed song has contemplative country-folk lyrics. “I know it may sound cruel, inconvenient for you and ugly, but I’m too handsome to sit and hide,” he sang with a gravelly, Bradley Cooper-esque country twang. “You tell me what’s a man to do when a man done lost all his pride.”

It’s a solid track, but I guess Bradley Cooper couldn’t find a spot for it in the film. At the end of the song, Tillman joked, “That would’ve sucked. There’s really no place in that movie for that song. Unless he was bombing at Coachella or something. The sequel? Now we’re talking.”

Listen to Father John Misty’s rejected A Star Is Born soundtrack cut above and fantasize about what could have been.