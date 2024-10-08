In August, Faye Webster wrapped up the US leg of her tour in support of her latest album, Underdressed At The Symphony. For those who didn’t get a chance to see her on that run, good news: Today (October 8), Webster has announced new North American tour dates, for 2025.

The run starts in February and goes until March, and it includes stops in Louisville, Connecticut, New York City (Radio City Music Hall, at that), Maine, Montreal, Toronto, Columbus, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Mexico City. Tickets for the new shows are set to go on sale on October 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on Webster’s website.

This news comes after a busy past few weeks for Webster. On September 28, she hosted the inaugural Faye Webster YoYo Invitational. Last week, she dropped a new song, “After The First Kiss.”

Find Webster’s 2025 tour dates below.