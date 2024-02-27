Faye Webster announced her next album, Underdressed At The Symphony, a while back — and now the release of it is getting closer each day. For fans who are excited to hear what she’s made, thankfully you won’t have to wait too much longer.

She’s also treated fans to some early previews, including “Lego Ring” and “Feeling Good Today,” so they know a little bit of what to expect.

Here’s everything to know about the record so far before it drops.