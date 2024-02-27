Faye Webster announced her next album, Underdressed At The Symphony, a while back — and now the release of it is getting closer each day. For fans who are excited to hear what she’s made, thankfully you won’t have to wait too much longer.
She’s also treated fans to some early previews, including “Lego Ring” and “Feeling Good Today,” so they know a little bit of what to expect.
Here’s everything to know about the record so far before it drops.
Release Date
Underdressed At The Symphony is out 3/1 via Secretly Canadian. Find more information here.
Tracklist
Check out the album’s tracklist, according to Genius.
1. “Thinking About You”
2. “But Not Kiss”
3. “Wanna Quit All The Time”
4. “Lego Ring” Feat. Lil Yachty
5. “Feeling Good Today”
6. “Lifetime”
7. “He Loves Me Yeah!”
8. “eBay Purchase History”
9. “Underdressed At The Symphony”
10. “Tttttime”
Singles
So far, Webster released her Lil Yachty collaboration “Lego Ring,” as well as “But Not Kiss,” “Lifetime,” and “Feeling Good Today” as the album’s singles.
Features
Underdressed At The Symphony only has one feature, which is Lil Yachty on the previously mentioned “Lego Ring.”
Artwork
Tour
View Faye Webster’s upcoming tour dates below.
03/26 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*
03/27 — Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell *
03/28 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues Orlando*
03/30 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City*
05/08 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/09 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
05/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket
05/12 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/13 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
05/15 — London, UK @ KOKO
05/16 — London, UK @ KOKO
05/17 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Domw
05/18 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
05/20 — Brussels, BE @ Mojo Club
05/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/23 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
05/25 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol
05/27 — Munich, DE @ Technikum
05/28 — Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre
05/29 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
05/31 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/11 — Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavillion ^
06/12 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^
06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonaroo
07/22 — Richmond, VA @ Browns Island~
07/24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem~
07/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center~
07/27 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs~
07/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE~
07/30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre~
08/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater^
* with Upchuck
^ with Benét
~ with Julie