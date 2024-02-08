Faye Webster’s forthcoming album may be titled Underdressed At The Symphony, but the album’s singles have, thus far, overdelivered. Webster’s album rollout inconspicuously began last year, with singles “But Not Kiss” in June and “Lifetime” in September. Webster announced Underdressed At The Symphony alongside “Lego Ring” featuring Lil Yachty in early January, and she shared more 2024 tour dates days later.

Add “Feeling Good Today” to the mix. The 86-second single arrived this morning, February 8, with a video shot by Pooneh Ghana and starring Lili Hayes in “a latex Faye Webster mask,” as per press release. As suggested by its brevity, “Feeling Good Today” is endearingly simple.

“I’m feeling good today,” Webster sings. “I ate before noon / I think that’s pretty good for me.” From there, Webster manages to streamline references to her brother, an exterminator, her dogs, payday, her friends, and her impulse to “find a new hobby just to ditch it.”

Watch the “Feeling Good Today” video above, and check out Webster’s Underdressed At The Symphony artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Thinking About You”

2. “But Not Kiss”

3. “Wanna Quit All the Time”

4. “Lego Ring” Feat. Lil Yachty

5. “Feeling Good Today”

6. “Lifetime”

7. “He Loves Me Yeah!”

8. “ebay Purchase History”

9. “Underdressed At The Symphony”

10. “Tttttime”

Underdressed At The Symphony is out 3/1 via Secretly Canadian. Find more information here.