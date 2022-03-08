The Sea.Hear.Now festival, created by famed music photographer Danny Clinch, is returning to the shores of Asbury Park, New Jersey with a radical lineup of music and surf. The two-day fest takes place at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park from September 17th to 18th, a stone’s throw from Clinch’s (and arguably his most famous subject, Bruce Springsteen’s) backyard. Green Day and Stevie Nicks are topping the bill, and it gets super interesting from there.

Sea.Hear.Now has always been known for legacy and folk acts, but the 2022 edition sees a more expansive slate that also features My Morning Jacket, Cage The Elephant, and Courtney Barnett on stage. It’s a relatively intimate affair with upwards of 25 acts across three stages and the lineup also features Gary Clark Jr., The Head And The Heart, Tai Verdes, Billy Strings, Aly & AJ, and more.

The two-day North Beach Expressions Sessions surf competition will feature pros on teams captained by surfers Cory Lopez and Sam Hammer. Clinch’s Transparent Gallery of music photography will once again be on site for an all-encompassing affair that benefits the Wooden Walls Project.

Tickets for Sea.Hear.Now go on-sale 3/9 at 9 a.m. ET here.

