The Bee Gees have clearly been living rent-free in Dave Grohl’s head lately, and now Foo Fighters are taking their admiration of the disco icons to a new level: Foo Fighters announced today that on July 17’s Record Store Day, they are releasing a collection of Bee Gees covers.

The album will actually be credited to the Dee Gees and is titled Hail Satin!. The release will be divided into two parts (as Spin notes). The first half, dubbed The Dee Gees, will feature the band covering five Bee Gees songs: “You Should Be Dancing,” “Night Fever,” “Tragedy,” “Shadow Dancing,” and “More Than A Woman.” (Technically, “Shadow Dancing” isn’t a Bee Gees song, but it’s in the literal Bee Gees family: It was a No. 1 single for Andy Gibb, the Bee Gees co-wrote it, and Barry Gibb sings on the song.) Then, the second half of the release features a handful of live versions of Medicine At Midnight songs.

Grohl previously picked the Bee Gees’ Saturday Night Fever as an album all kids should listen to, saying, “I like myself a little party every now and then. I do like to dance. I mean, come on, let’s just go with Saturday Night Fever. If you put Saturday Night Fever on, it’s going to feel like Saturday night, but it could be a Monday morning. So, I would have to go with those three albums. It’s a good way to start.”

Check out the Hail Satin! tracklist below.

Side A — The Dee Gees

1. “You Should Be Dancing”

2. “Night Fever”

3. “Tragedy”

4. “Shadow Dancing”

5. “More Than A Woman”

Side B — Live At 606

6. “Making A Fire”

7. “Shame Shame”

8. “Waiting On A War”

9. “No Son Of Mine”

10. “Cloudspotter”