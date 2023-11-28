In March, Metalheads unabashedly lost their sh*t when Goldenvoice rolled out Power Trip Festival 2023. The large-scale US-based live event focused solely on rock and metal music immediately boosted ticket sales. However, the organizer isn’t the only entity providing space for fans of the genres to get their programming fix. Next year, droves will descend on Clisson, France, for 2024 HellFest Open Air.

Today (November 28), organizers of the multiday event have unveiled the full lineup for 2024 HellFest Open Air, and they were sure to cover all their bases. Headliners for the festival include Avenged Sevenfold and Megadeth on June 27, 2024. Machine Head and Tom Morello will do the honors on June 28, 2024. On June 29, 2024, Metallica and Mass Hysteria will end the festivities. Closing day, June 30, 2024, will end with Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Royal Blood.

In total, 2024 HellFest Open Air will feature over 178 bands amongst its six stages. Other notable acts on the lineup include Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Steel Panther, Suicidal Tendencies, Saxon, Enter Shikari, Body Count, The Offspring, Babymetal, and Nova Twins.

The 2024 HellFest Open Air is set to take place between June 27-30, 2024 in Clisson, France. Although all 4-day passes are sold out on the festival’s website, single-day admission will open at the top of 2024. Find more information here.