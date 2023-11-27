If you’ve ever watched a Dave Grohl interview or paid attention to his between-songs banter during Foo Fighters concerts, you know he’s not one to hesitate when it comes to swearing, cursing, cussing, or whatever else you may call having a salty tongue and using it. That could have actually been a huge problem during the band’s November 26 concert in Abu Dhabi, so Grohl took extreme measures to keep himself PG.

As Stereogum reports, the band performed at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park as part of an F1 Grand Prix post-race concert series. It turns out that The United Arab Emirates has serious laws banning swearing in public, and breaking them could lead to major fines and possibly even jail time. So, as a reminder to himself (and perhaps also to keep his fans out of trouble), Grohl taped a paper sign to his microphone stand, which said “NO CURSING” on it twice.

Dave Grohl colocando uma aviso pra ele mesmo de "NO CURSING" (proibido falar palavrão) durante show do Foo Fighters ontem, após a corrida de Fórmula 1 em Abu Dhabi. Lá, falar palavrão é crime e pode dar cadeia. pic.twitter.com/FT5ZiWbRo2 — Teco (@Edukator_Teco) November 27, 2023

Since the show, there have been no reports of Grohl or any other band members getting fined or arrested, so it appears the group was able to get through the show without issue. As for what’s next, the band is currently waiting to hear about the fate of their handful of nominations at the 2024 Grammys.