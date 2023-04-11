Foo Fighters have unveiled some additional tour dates for this summer, on top of the band’s already-scheduled festival appearances around the globe. Marking their return to the stage after Taylor Hawkins’ passing, the group will be joined by The Breeders as their opening act for select shows.

For fans who are interested in attending one of their non-festival shows, tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, April 14. A number of presales are also opening today at 1 p.m. ET. More information can be found here.

Continue scrolling for Foo Fighters’ complete list of tour dates.

05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming

07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock

08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harvey’s *

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass

09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival

09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater At Virginia Beach *

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

* with The Breeders