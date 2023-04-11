Foo Fighters have unveiled some additional tour dates for this summer, on top of the band’s already-scheduled festival appearances around the globe. Marking their return to the stage after Taylor Hawkins’ passing, the group will be joined by The Breeders as their opening act for select shows.
For fans who are interested in attending one of their non-festival shows, tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, April 14. A number of presales are also opening today at 1 p.m. ET. More information can be found here.
Continue scrolling for Foo Fighters’ complete list of tour dates.
05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec
07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming
07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock
08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *
08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harvey’s *
08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass
09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town
09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival
09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater At Virginia Beach *
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
* with The Breeders