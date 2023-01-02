At the end of 2022, Foo Fighters shared a message that appears to indicate they plan to continue as a band after the death of Taylor Hawkins, writing, “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a very different band going forward.”

Naturally, this has led fans to wonder: Who is going to be the next Foo Fighters drummer?

After the band’s message, some fans discussed this in a thread on Reddit’s r/foofighters subreddit. The drummer who seems was mentioned most in the responses was Josh Freese, who one commenter called “the ultimate rock session drummer.” Indeed, he has a ton of experience: Freese is currently a member of Devo and The Vandals, and he previously had stints performing with Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Puddle Of Mudd, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Sublime With Rome, Paramore, and Sting, among many others. He also played with Foo Fighters for both of the Hawkins tribute concerts.

Some others suggested Rufus Taylor, who also performed at the tribute shows. He’s the son of Queen’s Roger Taylor who is currently a member of The Darkness and also plays drums at Queen + Adam Lambert concerts. One commenter wrote, “There were lots of great drummers at both tribute gigs but Rufus stood out as a natural successor even with those other great drummers there. Omar [Hakim] and Josh Freese were great too but Rufus is so closely connected to the band and Taylor already, he’s like part of the Foos family.”

Another user wrote, “I don’t really believe this will happen, but just for the sake of throwing it out there. Dave goes Phil Collins style and sings while drumming on tour, leaving Chris and Pat to handle all guitars.” Others thought a rotating cast of drummers could work. Whether or not those ideas come to be, others theorized that Grohl could record drums on Foo Fighters albums himself while the band gets another drummer to perform on tour with them.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.