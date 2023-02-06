Why Wasn’t Taylor Hawkins Honored At The 2023 Grammys?

The 2023 Grammys, like all Grammys past, paused the proceedings for an In Memoriam tribute. Kacey Musgraves sang “Coal Miner’s Daughter” by the late Loretta Lynn. Bonnie Raitt, Mick Fleetwood, and Sheryl Crow performed “Songbird” for the late Christine McVie. Quavo even took the stage to perform “Without Out,” his heartbreaking single honoring Takeoff, his

Some viewers were upset that the likes of Aaron Carter and Gangsta Boo were noticeably missing from the segment, and others wondered why Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer, wasn’t mentioned.

We can’t defend the omissions of Carter and Gangsta Boo, but there is a reasonable explanation for Hawkins, who died suddenly last March.

The 2022 Grammys aired on April 3, 2022 — roughly one week after Hawkins’ passing — so Hawkins was honored during last year’s ceremony.

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammys but understandably canceled all their upcoming performances to grieve Hawkins. Instead, host Trevor Noah used the time to introduce a video tribute to Hawkins.

#GRAMMYs host Trevor Noah gave a brief tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins pic.twitter.com/skwOoNAB8u — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 4, 2022

Grammys tribute to Taylor Hawkins pic.twitter.com/oYloKpDzkx — 𝒀𝒐𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒊 𝑨😷🖤💙💛 (@Linusdaddy2) April 4, 2022

Additionally, Billie Eilish wore a shirt with a photo of Hawkins on it during her performance of “Happier Than Ever.” Foo Fighters won three Grammys last year: Best Rock Album (Medicine At Midnight), Best Rock Song (“Waiting On A War”), and Best Rock Performance (“Making A Fire”).

In December, Foo Fighters confirmed their plans to move forward as a band without Hawkins