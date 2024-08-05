Here Is Glass Animals’ ‘Tour Of Earth’ Setlist

Glass Animals like to have fun, as is made clear by the name of the tour they just launched this past weekend: Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth. Indeed, the “Heat Waves” band is on the road, and if you’re planning to see them, you can take a look at their August 4 setlist (via setlist.fm), at The Underground in Charlotte, for an indication of the show you’re in for.
Naturally, the 18-song setlist leaned heavily on the band’s just-released new album, I Love You So F***ing Much. In other “of course” news, you won’t go home empty-handed if you’re hoping to hear “Heat Waves.”
Check out the setlist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Glass Animals’ Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth Setlist
1. “Whatthehellishappening?”
2. “Life Itself”
3. “Wonderful Nothing”
4. “Space Ghost Coast To Coast”
5. “Take A Slice”
6. “Show Pony”
7. “A Tear In Space (Airlock)”
8. “Creatures In Heaven”
9. “Youth”
10. “Lost In The Ocean”
11. “Gooey”
12. “How I Learned To Love The Bomb”
13. “White Roses”
14. “On The Run”
15. “Pork Soda”
16. “The Other Side Of Paradise” (encore)
17. “Tokyo Drifting” (encore)
18. “Heat Waves” (encore)
Glass Animals Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth 2024 Dates
08/07 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +
08/08 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +
08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann +
08/11 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
08/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
08/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +
08/17 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion +
08/20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +
08/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +
08/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center +
08/24 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +
08/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +
08/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
08/28 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +
08/31 — Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ~^
09/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~
09/04 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~
09/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ~
09/07 — Seattle, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre ~^
09/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ~
09/11 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ~
09/13 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ~
09/14 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ~^
09/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ~
09/20 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~
09/21 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~
09/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~
10/15 — Paris, France @ Zenith =
10/16 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National =
10/17 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle =
10/19 — Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI =
10/20 — Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle =
10/22 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz =
10/23 — Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall =
10/24 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith =
10/26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live =
10/30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena =
11/01 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro =
11/02 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live =
11/03 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena =
11/05 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena =
11/07 — London, UK @ The O2 =
+ with Kevin Abstract
~ with Eyedress
^ with Blondshell
= with The Big Moon