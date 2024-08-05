Here Is Glass Animals’ ‘Tour Of Earth’ Setlist

Glass Animals like to have fun, as is made clear by the name of the tour they just launched this past weekend: Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth. Indeed, the “Heat Waves” band is on the road, and if you’re planning to see them, you can take a look at their August 4 setlist (via setlist.fm), at The Underground in Charlotte, for an indication of the show you’re in for.

Naturally, the 18-song setlist leaned heavily on the band’s just-released new album, I Love You So F***ing Much. In other “of course” news, you won’t go home empty-handed if you’re hoping to hear “Heat Waves.”

Check out the setlist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.