These Were 2022’s Most-Streamed Songs Across All Platforms

Last year was full of great songs. Many acts returned with long-awaited new material, from hitmakers Beyonce and Blackpink to indie bands Alvvays and Big Thief. Records were broken by pop powerhouses such as Harry Styles with Harry’s House and Taylor Swift with Midnights.

Today, January 11, the Billboard Charts Twitter account shared the most-streamed songs across all platforms. Coming in at No. 1 is “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow with 877.2 million streams. Following is Styles’ “As It Was” with 763.4 million. Then, there’s the Glass Animals hit “Heat Waves,” which was revived after being released in 2020, followed by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the film Encanto.

At No. 5 is “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons and JID, followed by Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s “Stay.” Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” is at No. 7. Future, Drake, and Tems take No. 8 with “Wait For U.” “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone follow, and finally Bad Bunny takes the next spot as well with “Titi Me Pregunto.”

It’s no surprise Bad Bunny takes up two spots on this list — “Spotify Wrapped” deemed him the world’s most-streamed artist of last year. Meanwhile, he also got a nod from Apple Music, who named him their 2022 Artist Of The Year.

