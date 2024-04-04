Glass Animals will be touring across North America and Europe starting this summer, as the band unveiled the massive list of dates for their Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth.

This will tie to their upcoming album, I Love You So F*cking Much, so fans can also expect to hear some new tunes.

For both North American and European fans looking to attend, there will be an artist pre-sale starting on Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will then open to the general public on Thursday, April 11. Additional information can be found on Glass Animals’ website.

Check out the complete list of dates below.