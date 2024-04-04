Glass Animals will be touring across North America and Europe starting this summer, as the band unveiled the massive list of dates for their Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth.
This will tie to their upcoming album, I Love You So F*cking Much, so fans can also expect to hear some new tunes.
For both North American and European fans looking to attend, there will be an artist pre-sale starting on Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will then open to the general public on Thursday, April 11. Additional information can be found on Glass Animals’ website.
Check out the complete list of dates below.
Glass Animals Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth 2024 Dates
08/07 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +
08/08 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +
08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann +
08/11 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
08/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
08/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +
08/17 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion +
08/20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +
08/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +
08/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center +
08/24 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +
08/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +
08/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
08/28 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +
08/31 — Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ~^
09/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~
09/04 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~
09/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ~
09/07 — Seattle, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre ~^
09/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ~
09/11 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ~
09/13 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ~
09/14 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ~^
09/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ~
09/20 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~
09/21 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~
09/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~
10/15 — Paris, France @ Zenith =
10/16 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National =
10/17 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle =
10/19 — Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI =
10/20 — Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle =
10/22 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz =
10/23 — Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall =
10/24 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith =
10/26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live =
10/30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena =
11/01 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro =
11/02 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live =
11/03 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena =
11/05 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena =
11/07 — London, UK @ The O2 =
+ with Kevin Abstract
~ with Eyedress
^ with Blondshell
= with The Big Moon