We are just days away from Gracie Abrams‘ sophomore album, The Secret Of Us. The young hitmaker is experiencing a breakthrough with her bubbly, romantic single, “Risk” and just released “Close To You” — a track born out of a seven-year-old demo.
Abrams’ new era is poised to be a big one, as she will be embarking on a headlining tour, as well as supporting Taylor Swift on the final leg of the critically-acclaimed Eras Tour.
Needless to say, her upcoming album looks to be a promising addition to her discography.
Here’s a nifty little guide to The Secret Of Us ahead of its much-anticipated release.
Release date
The Secret Of Us is out 6/21 via Interscope. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Felt Good About You”
2. “Risk”
3. “Blowing Smoke”
4. “I Love You, I’m Sorry”
5. “Us” Feat. Taylor Swift
6. “Let It Happen”
7. “Tough Love”
8. “I Knew It, I Knew You”
9. “Gave You I Gave You I”
10. “Normal Thing”
11. “Good Luck Charlie”
12. “Free Now”
13. “Close To You”
Singles
So far, Abrams has released “Risk” and “Close To You” as singles.
Features
Abrams has only one feature on The Secret Of Us — a collaboration with Taylor Swift called “Us.”
Artwork
You can see The Secret Of Us artwork below.
Tour
This fall, Abrams will embark on The Secret Of Us Tour. She will also support Swift on the final leg of The Eras Tour. You can see all the tour dates below.
Gracie Abrams’ Headlining The Secret Of Us Tour Dates
09/05 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds*
09/06 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater*
09/08 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre*
09/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*
09/15 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium*
09/19 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
09/20 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall*
09/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*
09/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater*
09/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*
09/27 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
09/29 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*
09/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*
10/02 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
10/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met*
10/09 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
10/10 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre*
Gracie Abrams’ The Eras Tour Dates
10/18 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium^
10/19 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium^
10/20 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium^
10/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome^
10/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome^
10/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome^
11/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium^
11/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium^
11/03 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium^
11/14 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^
11/15 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^
11/16 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^
11/21 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^
11/22 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^
11/23 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^
12/06 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place^
12/07 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place^
12/08 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place^
* with ROLE MODEL
^ supporting Taylor Swift