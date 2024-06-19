We are just days away from Gracie Abrams‘ sophomore album, The Secret Of Us. The young hitmaker is experiencing a breakthrough with her bubbly, romantic single, “Risk” and just released “Close To You” — a track born out of a seven-year-old demo.

Abrams’ new era is poised to be a big one, as she will be embarking on a headlining tour, as well as supporting Taylor Swift on the final leg of the critically-acclaimed Eras Tour.

Needless to say, her upcoming album looks to be a promising addition to her discography.

Here’s a nifty little guide to The Secret Of Us ahead of its much-anticipated release.