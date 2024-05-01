Gracie Abrams has new music on the way. Earlier this week, she announced her sophomore album, The Secret Of Us. Today (May 1), she shared the lead single, “Risk”

On the song, Abrams details a distant type of love, which hasn’t fully manifested — yet.

“God, I’m actually invested / Haven’t even met him / Watch this be the wrong thing, classic / God, I’m jumping in the deep end / It’s more fun than swimming / Heard the risk is drowning, but I’m gonna take it,” Abrams sings on the song’s chorus.

In the accompanying video, Abrams is seen following her crush through a neighborhood, crashing parties along the way.

The bulk of Abrams’ upcoming album was produced by Aaron Dessner of The National. The album was a community effort with her longtime friend Audrey Hobert, who co-wrote “Risk,” as well as photographer Abby Wailser.

“We had real, true fun writing this album,” said Abrams in an Instagram post announcing the album. “There were also the occasional tears. Audrey and I wrote ‘Risk’ on our couch at home. Aaron produced the sh*t out of it. Abby shot the cover.”

You can see the video “Risk” above and see the cover art for The Secret Of Us below.

The Secret Of Us is out 6/21 via Interscope. Find more information here.