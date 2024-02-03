Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams dropped by Spotify’s pre-Grammys Best New Artist party to celebrate their nominations — and treated the crowd to a performance of their “Everywhere, Everything” collaboration while they were there. It originally was just Kahan on the stage, until Abrams popped up as a surprise guest.

The duo dropped the song in December, alongside Kahan’s Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) collaboration project.

“Gracie puts her whole heart into every song she writes and note she sings, and I found myself completely swept into her world the first time I heard her,” Kahan shared in a statement. “So incredibly excited for you all to hear her incredible take on ‘Everywhere, Everything.’”

“I’m so honored that Noah asked me to join him on ‘Everywhere, Everything,’” Abrams added. “I’m constantly in awe of the heart and sincerity behind each of his songs, and I feel crazy lucky for the opportunity to sing on one of my favorites. Noah really is the best, and I am simply a fan.”

Both Kahan and Abrams are up for the Best New Artist Grammy, alongside other nominees Ice Spice, Coco Jones, Jelly Roll, Victoria Monét, Fred Again.., and The War And Treaty. The winner will be revealed in the awards show, which airs this Sunday, February 4. More information about the 2024 Grammys can be found here.

Check out a clip from their performance here.

