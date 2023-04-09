Since David Crosby‘s death this past January, fans have been in mourning. When the news broke, a cause of death had not been reported.

During an appearance on Kyle Meredith’s Kyle Meredith With podcast, Graham Nash, Crosby’s bandmate from Crosby, Stills, And Nash, shared that Crosby had passed following a bout of COVID-19.

“He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band,” Nash said. “After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he’d already had COVID, and he had COVID again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

He continued, saying, “I mean, the fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing. But [his death] was a shock. It was kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks kept coming up, and they’re diminishing in size as I go along.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nash spoke on his estrangement from Crosby. He recalled a moment from seven years ago when he revealed that their relationship had been strained. However, the two were able to patch things up in recent years.

“I’m very pleased that David and I were getting closer towards the end,” said Nash. “He had a good life. I mean, what incredible music he made. He was a fantastic storyteller. I loved him dearly. In looking back at what separated us, it was just foolish stuff, really. The music is the most important part of our relationship.”