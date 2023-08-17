Green Day dropped Dookie in 1994, a decade before the Billie Joe Armstrong-led band unleashed the chart-topping American Idiot, which housed “Wake Me Up When September Ends.” All of which is to say, wake us up when September begins because Green Day is releasing Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on September 29. The album is available to pre-order here, and the accompanying capsule collection is available here.

