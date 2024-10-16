Since signing with Dead Oceans, Greg Mendez has been a busy musician. But even touring with Angel Olsen and Allegra Krieger couldn’t stop him from finding time to pursue his solo ventures.

Today (October 15), shared the official video for his latest single, “Alone.” The track Greg Mendez’s second song from his forthcoming EP First Time/Alone. “Alone” is a depressing examination of loneliness brought forth by heartbreak

“I’m alone outside your house/ An angel is knocking at your door, I want more/ Than what I came here looking for,” sings Greg.

That exhausting feeling is amplified in the official music video directed by Luke LeCount. Over on Instagram Luke penned a touching note to his collaborators for the opportunity. “This is arguably my favorite (& maybe best?) video I’ve ever directed & I owe it all to @teefdat,” they wrote. “Sean’s been working hard at learning how to shoot film & taught me a lot during this process. The best thing about being an artist is getting to see people you love excel at what they do. This video was shot entirely on 16mm film, which was a first for Sean & I. So cool to get the opportunity (aka a real budget) to make this happen. Greg writes songs that get stuck in your head & making stuff with him & getting to know him better through this process was/is something I’m grateful for.”

Watch Greg Mendez’s official video for “Alone” above.