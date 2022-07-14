Grimes
Grimes And Chelsea Manning Have Reportedly Broken Up

In March, rumors circulated that Grimes, after breaking up with Elon Musk, was dating Chelsea Manning, the activist most known for her whistleblowing. This was after Manning was liking and replying to a series of tweets about Grimes. Plus, a source told Page Six that the two were getting serious and “U-Hauled it,” aka moved in together.

According to Daily Mail, the supposed couple has broken up. Sources told the publication that they had been “breaking up for a while,” after living together in Austin, Texas and raising the two children Grimes had with the billionaire.

A few months ago, the “Oblivion” singer opened up about her struggles with her pregnancy. “So I recently had a baby and it was incredibly traumatic for me,” she said. “And the whole time, I was like, ‘I f*cking hate this and this is so f*cked up and there’s not enough information.’ Having a child is one of the few things in the modern era that is just inherently a pretty savage experience. It’s hardcore, you cannot escape the nature of it. It’s just happening. And it actually really re-centered me in the end. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m really glad I did that. I feel really reconnected with nature in an interesting way.'”

