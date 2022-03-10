Grimes Says She And Elon Musk Have Broken Up Again

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes inadvertently revealed she had given birth to a daughter with Elon Musk. The baby, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, was born last year via surrogate and is her second child with Musk, following X AE A-XII Musk. Grimes also noted she and Musk had gotten back together, but since the interview, things have changed on that front.

Following the publishing of the conversation, Grimes took to Twitter and posted a thread clarifying a few points from the interview. One of the things she noted was the fact that she and Musk are no longer together.

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out,” Grimes said. She later clarified that “The Mission” is “Sustainable energy, making humanity a multiplanetary species and the preservation of consciousness.”

She preceded these announcements by saying, “This is the last time I’ll do any traditional press cuz I’m a pretty private person. Haven’t done press in a long time cuz my personal life is so mad and I think it’s hard to foreground my work but also maybe it’s all intertwined at this point.”

Grimes is set to release new music this year, including an EP called Fairies C*m First, which features the single “Shinigami Eyes,” and an album called Book 1.