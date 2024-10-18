Grimes is a successful and respected musician, but no matter what, for better or worse, her former relationship with Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, will forever be a part of her story (especially since they have three children together). Given that Musk has become an increasingly controversial figure in recent years, Grimes’ association with him is seemingly starting to wear on her.

In response to a now-deleted tweet today (October 18), Grimes wrote, “I’ve been making art abt ai since my first album, I’ve been obsessed w it since I first learned about the butlerian jihad when I was 8 or 9. Ive always done my own art, so I’m only replacing myself. If ur gonna complain abt me I’d appreciate a less sexist approach.”

One user wondered what the deleted tweet said, and Grimes responded, “Just saying my ex made me obsessed with tech and ai. My arts always been full of refs – and I’ve always tried to stay on the cutting edge of tech for art. I did Astro bio and stuff in college. I was also constantly in trouble for being controversial long before e. Everyone’s lens just shifted to suddenly see all the same things but decide to attribute them to a man.”

Meanwhile, another user responded to Grimes’ initial tweet, “girl everything’s changed so much since your relation with that man. you talked about those same themes in [the 2020 album Miss Anthropocene] which is my fav album of yours, and then everything declined so fast and became so generic. you can do way better and you have done it.” Grimes replied, “I have three kids. He also sued me and I just spent a year in court. U know what sucks? Getting endlessly roasted for associating with someone or not putting out art while in reality I’m desperately fighting for my kids and my freedom.”

Grimes has been able to put out at least some art lately, like when she teamed with aespa on a “Supernova” remix last month.