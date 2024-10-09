Tyler The Creator was among the performers at Austin City Limits this past weekend, and while in Elon Musk’s home state of Texas, Tyler decided to diss the controversial billionaire entrepreneur.

On the original version of “911/Mr. Lonely,” Tyler raps (per Genius), “My thirst levels are infinity and beyond / Sippin’ on that lemonade, I need a Beyoncé / Can’t see straight, these shades are Céline Dion / Sucks you can’t gas me up, shout out to Elon / Musk.” At ACL, though, Tyler performed the song and changed that last line to, “Sucks you can’t gas me up. Man, f*ck Elon.”

Here’s a clip of the performance.

“911/Mr. Lonely” was released in 2017 on the Flower Boy album. At the time, Tyler still had admiration for Musk. During a 2015 radio appearance, Tyler spoke about Musk’s decision to free up Tesla patents, saying, “Instead of holding that patent, he’s sharing it with everyone so car companies can get on that. That is so cool because some people would be selfish and keep that to continue to make money.”

He also had a Twitter (now X) interaction with Musk in 2016. Tyler tweeted, “I HOPE YOU HAVE A GOOD DAY AND ANY IDEAS YOU HAVE AND STUFF GO FOR THEM NO MATTER WHAT N****S SAY SHOUT OUT ELON MUSK.” Musk responded, “Thanks Tyler,” and Tyler replied, “NO THANK YOU, KEEP PUSHING AND GOING AND TRYING THINGS.”