During Grimes’ recent appearance on Julia Fox and Niki Takesh’s podcast, Forbidden Fruits, the musician shared a hilarious tale about an encounter she had with Fox’s acting role in 2019’s Uncut Gems.

“Okay, by the way, I have such a funny story where I was with my kids’ grandma. And I had no context. My dad was just like, ‘Uncut Gems is a really good movie.’ And yeah, I caused quite a bit of havoc,” Grimes said. “And accidentally showed a bunch of like 12-year-olds Uncut Gems.”

For those unaware of the movie, it centers around a chaotic diamond salesman, played by Adam Sandler, and Fox plays the character’s mistress.

“I just want to say you did an amazing job, and my experience of watching that film is like, really…” Grimes added.

“With a bunch of twelve-year-olds,” Takesh replied. Grimes also reiterated that “grandma” was there too.

“Yeah, they definitely were horrified,” Fox chimed in.

“Not because they hated it, but I think it was the incorrect social group,” Grimes responded, as the three laughed throughout.