Haim shared their spectacular third album, Women In Music Pt. III, last week. To celebrate its release, the sisters return with a playful video to accompany their single “Don’t Wanna.”

The track was the sixth song Haim shared as a preview to their record and the “Don’t Wanna” video reflects the simplicity of their songwriting. Directed by Jake Schreier, Haim enjoy some friendly competition. The visual opens with the three walking in step but the sisters eventually find their competitive side and break out into a full-on sprint.

Sharing the video to social media, the group wrote that they chose to film on location outside of LA’s The Forum. They were originally scheduled to play a headlining show at the iconic venue before the pandemic canceled their plans.

don’t wanna video out now. we were so excited to headline the forum on our upcoming tour – but when quarantine hit, we had to change our plans. thank you to the @theforum for letting us run around in your parking lot tho. Directed by @jakeschreier https://t.co/yqvP9z4ic2 pic.twitter.com/lgDkZpWMRy — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) June 29, 2020

Alana spoke about how the band “really loved” the song in a recent interview with Apple Music: “I think this is classic Haim. It was one of the earlier songs which we wrote around the same time as ‘Now I’m In It.’ We always really, really loved this song, and it always kind of stuck its head out like, ‘Hey, remember me?’ It just sounded so good being simple. We can tinker around with a song for years, and with this one, every time we added something or changed it, it lost the feeling. And every time we played it, it just kind of felt good. It felt like a warm sweater.”

Watch Haim’s “Don’t Wanna” video above.

Women In Music Pt. III is out now via Columbia. Get it here.