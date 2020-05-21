Sister trio Haim was originally planning on releasing their third full-length record, Women In Music Pt. III, at the end of the summer. But along with the rest of the music industry, their plan was thrown off course due to the pandemic. After postponing, Haim decided to release the record early, announcing that it will now arrive in June. Now Haim gives fans another taste of the project with the upbeat single “Don’t Wanna.”

About the song, Haim cooked up three adjectives that perfectly encapsulates its sound: “This song rolled off the tongue, it’s sexy, flirty and hopeful.” Effervescent snares provide a rhythm for Haim’s loose guitar riffs and soaring melodies. “Well we both had nights / Waking up in strangers’ beds / But I don’t wanna don’t wanna / I don’t want to give up yet,” Danielle Haim sings.

Just ahead of the single’s release, producer and ex-Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij shared a behind-the-scenes look at the “Don’t Wanna” recording process. “got heavy on this on,” he wrote in the caption.

Along with sharing the new single, Haim has another exciting project to keep fans entertained in quarantine. Following the release of the choreography video accompanying their previous track “I Know Alone,” Haim announced an ongoing virtual dance lesson series. Taking place over the next three Sundays, fans will have the chance to learn the moves to the group’s “I Know Alone” video, along with dances to “Little of Your Love” and “If I Could Change Your Mind.”

Listen to “Don’t Wanna” above.

Women In Music Pt. III is out 6/26 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.